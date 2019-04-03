More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Clutch hits by Rosario, Cruz lift Twins over Royals in 10 innings
Rosario scored early with some daring baserunning, threw out a runner from left and tied the score in the ninth inning with an RBI single. Cruz drove in the winning run against a shift the following inning.
Wolves
Harden scores 36, Rockets rout Kings 130-105
The Houston Rockets weren't shy about trying to break their own NBA record for most 3-pointers in a game, heaving up five shots from long range in the final two minutes.
Twins
Speedsters Buxton, Hamilton now division rivals
Baseball fans can finally compare two of the sport's fastest players side-by-side several times when the Twins and Royals play this season.
Twins
Fiers, 3 A's relievers shut down Red Sox for 1-0 win
Mike Fiers gave Oakland another stellar start, center fielder Ramon Laureano threw out a baserunner for a second straight game and the Athletics made Matt Chapman's homer stand in a 1-0 win over Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.
Wolves
Westbrook joins Wilt in NBA history, Thunder beat Lakers
Russell Westbrook became just the second player in NBA history to have 20 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a game as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 119-103 Tuesday night.