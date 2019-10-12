More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Torres, Tanaka lead Yankees over Astros 7-0 in ALCS opener
The youngest Baby Bomber is all grown up. Any surprise Gleyber Torres is doing so well in October?
Twins
Scherzer no-hit try into 7th, Nats top Cards, lead NLCS 2-0
Max Scherzer was strength and fire. Aníbal Sánchez was artistry and deception.
Twins
Twins bench coach Shelton to interview with Mets, Pirates
He's a candidate to be a manager, a position he sought with the Twins.
Wild
Defensive woes exposed in Wild's home-opening loss to Penguins
The Wild has given up 21 goals, tied for the most in the NHL.
Vikings
Joseph is Vikings' power source
Nose tackle Linval Joseph, who turned 31 years old on Thursday, remains a wrecking ball in his 10th NFL season because of a work ethic rarely matched, even in the Vikings' own weight room.