More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Karlsson has 3 assists as Sharks top Kings 3-1
The blockbuster trade that sent Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks during the offseason didn't pay immediate dividends. But the two-time Norris Trophy winner has emerged as one of the team's most impactful players lately.
Sports
Bencic follows Hopman Cup win with tough 1st-round in Hobart
Belinda Bencic has followed up her title at the Hopman Cup with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over second-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu in the first round of the Hobart International.
Gophers
STAT WATCH: Tigers finish 1st in nation in scoring defense
Clemson finished the season ranked in the top 10 in three of the four major defensive categories and in two of the four on offense.The…
Vikings
Even in era of offense, playoffs come down to defense
The NFL's wild weekend of wild-card games demonstrated that even in this age of explosive offenses, defense still dominates in the playoffs and it often…
Gophers
Irish narrowly hold top spot in AP women's basketball poll
For the first time in a long time, a handful of teams could make an argument to be No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.