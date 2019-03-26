More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Missouri State crashes the Sweet 16 as 11 seed
The Sweet 16 is set and Missouri State is crashing the party for the first time in 18 years.
Twins
Stamets' grand slam sends Indians past Rangers 10-1
Cleveland Indians rookie shortstop Eric Stamets has tried to approach this spring training like any other even though he'll start the season opener Thursday with three-time All-Star Francisco Lindor on the injured list because of a calf strain.
Twins
Diamondbacks RF Steven Souza Jr. injures left knee
Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Steven Souza Jr. injured his left knee Monday night when he slipped on home plate during an exhibition game against the Chicago White Sox.
Wolves
Milwaukee plays Houston, seeks 4th straight home win
Houston Rockets (47-27, third in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (55-19, first in the Eastern Conference)Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Houston…
Wolves
Los Angeles plays Minnesota on 5-game win streak
Los Angeles Clippers (44-30, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (33-40, 10th in the Western Conference)Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles…