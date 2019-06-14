More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Authorities seek battery charge against Raptors president
Authorities will push for a battery charge against Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri after the executive was accused of pushing and hitting a sheriff's deputy in the face as he tried to get onto the court when his team won the NBA title in Oakland, an official said Friday.
Sports
Playing on 2 surfaces, Vekic reaches Nottingham semis
Former champion Donna Vekic finally got to play on grass at the Nottingham Open on Friday but had to overcome multiple rain delays and another switch indoors before reaching the semifinals.
Golf
The Latest: Rose hangs onto lead after 2nd day at US Open
The Latest on the second round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach (all times local):
Sports
Gameview: Follow tonight's Twins-Kansas City game here
Keep up with the play-by-play and in-game boxscore during tonight's series opener between the Twins and Kansas City at Target Field.
Nation
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies at 75 before Hall enshrinement
On a cool night in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 7, 2016, John Elway thrust the Lombardi Trophy into the air and hollered, "This one's for Pat!"