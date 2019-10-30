More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Jimmy Butler's week: A baby, a Heat debut and a first win
A late-arriving baby. A delayed Miami debut. A lot of lost sleep.
Vikings
49ers look to end 8-game skid vs. NFC West rival Cardinals
Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly couldn't do it in their one season as head coach in San Francisco. Kyle Shanahan hasn't done it in two…
Twins
Reusse: Covering World Series was great, until it started lasting too long
Daily newspapers from MLB cities stopped covering the World Series with a reporter a number of years ago. And how can you blame them?
Wolves
Iverson remains Philly icon as 76ers race to perfect start
Allen Iverson is The Answer that finally became the question.
Wolves
Hawks G Young to miss Thursday game with sprained ankle
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Miami Heat with a sprained right ankle.