Can't win without him? Lifeless Wolves proved Jimmy Butler right
Welcome to the Wednesday edition of The Cooler, where sometimes "it's just one game" doesn't apply. Let's get to it: *The Timberwolves are 17-14 since…
Sports
Sharapova, Wozniacki to meet in 3rd round at Australia Open
A side effect of not playing much for Maria Sharapova is the likelihood of having to face highly ranked rivals in the first week of a major.
Gophers
At midseason, Gophers men's basketball in the NCAA tournament mix
The Gophers are pretty much of a bubble team for the NCAA tournament. What does Richard Pitino's team need to do to put itself in on more solid footing?
Local
The same nature walk, and then a new sketch
A south Minneapolis woman opens up her colorful journal — art and observations — from daily walks in Roberts Bird Sanctuary.
Golf
Shane Lowry shoots 62 in 1st round, leads in Abu Dhabi
Irish golfer Shane Lowry is looking to reignite his career after losing his card on the PGA Tour last year.
