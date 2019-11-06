More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Calling plays in NFL a challenge for some rookie NFL coaches
Maybe Sean McVay made it all look just too easy.McVay coached the Los Angeles Rams to the playoffs each of his first two seasons, including…
Wild
Tkachuk scores in OT to give Flames 4-3 win over Coyotes
This time, Matthew Tkachuk didn't need an acrobatic move to deliver the winning goal. Just a sharp-angled wrist shot between the pads of goalie Antti Raanta.
Wild
A Duck x 1000: Ryan Getzlaf reaches career games milestone
If Ryan Getzlaf had spent his career in a cold-weather hockey hotbed instead of sunny Southern California, the profile of the Anaheim Ducks' longtime captain might loom much larger over his era in the game.
Gophers
Back at Michigan, Howard begins a new challenge
Juwan Howard was musing recently about the state of college basketball when the new Michigan coach interrupted himself.
Wild
Wild-Anaheim game recap
Wild winger Mats Zuccarello scored the game-tying goal and assisted on the winner.