No Bull: Buffalo pulls off big upset, knocks off Arizona
Wes Clark scored 25 points, Jeremy Harris added 23 and No. 13 seed Buffalo pulled off the biggest upset of the NCAA Tournament's opening round, rolling over No. 4 seed Arizona 89-68 in the South Region on Thursday night.
Gophers
Michigan plods to 61-47 win over Montana in NCAA first round
Michigan coach John Beilein didn't have to point out to his guys during the first media timeout of Thursday night's NCAA Tournament game against Montana that they had yet to score.
Gophers
Wagner gets one more shot – finally – at the NCAA tournament
Senior scoring machine Carlie Wagner is the only player remaining from the Minnesota team that last played in the Big Dance in 2015, when it lost in the opening round to DePaul.
Vikings
Vikings sign Cousins, commit to Super Bowl chase
The quarterback put pen to paper Thursday on a reported three-year, $84 million contract that makes him the highest-paid quarterback in the league. "Now the work begins," he said.
Gophers
Borseth is happy to be back in Green Bay after time in Ann Arbor
Green Bay women's basketball coach Kevin Borseth has picked up where he left off with the Phoenix.
