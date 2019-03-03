More from Star Tribune
March Madness is in full swing now
The madness has arrived. And like the winter that will neither end nor relent, it figures to be particularly intense in these parts this year.
High Schools
Girls' basketball to crown section champions this week
By week's end, the state's 462 girls' basketball teams (per the MSHSL) will have been whittled down to a final 32 across four classes.
MN United
Metanire's defense for Minnesota United impresses new goalkeeper
Romain Metanire stood out by defending the box and pushing the attack.
Twins
With Twins, Raley has a new team he wants to impress
The Twins have only known Luke Raley for a few months -- he came to the team in the Brian Dozier deal -- but they are impressed. He can play all three outfield positions.
Twins
Twins day at camp: Berrios has his eyes on pitching Opening Day
If Jose Berrios pitches every five days for the rest of camp, he would be scheduled to start March 28. He has noticed. "I want to pitch that day," the All-Star said of the Twins' season opener against the Indians at Target Field.