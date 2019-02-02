More from Star Tribune
Shiffrin takes big lead in World Cup slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin built a lead of a full second on Saturday in the opening run of the final women's World Cup slalom before the world championships.
Vikings
NFL Legends Community offers ex-players valuable resources
Sammy Baugh, Otto Graham and Joe Montana were the first names that came up during a random online search for "NFL legends." Jim Brown and Lawrence Taylor popped up following a quick scroll down the page.
Vikings
'We Not Me' epitomizes Rams' team-first culture under McVay
The tenets of Sean McVay's coaching philosophy are never far from sight at the Los Angeles Rams' training complex.
Motorsports
Johnson poised to show critics his racing days are not over
Jimmie Johnson, one of the most polite and professional athletes in sports, rarely gets rattled. Unless he is being trolled on social media.
Sports
Australia into Davis Cup finals in Madrid
Australia won its Davis Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-0 to secure a spot in this year's 18-team final in Madrid.
