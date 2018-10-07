More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local 'Daddy! I found a sword!' Minnesota girl pulls 1,500-year-old pre-Viking era artifact from Swedish lake
More from Star Tribune
Local 'Daddy! I found a sword!' Minnesota girl pulls 1,500-year-old pre-Viking era artifact from Swedish lake
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Melee at UFC 229 after Nurmagomedov chokes out McGregor
Conor McGregor tapped out in the fourth round of his comeback fight at UFC 229 against Khabib Nurmagomedov, who then climbed over the cage and set off a brawl by scuffling with another fighter in McGregor's corner on Saturday night.
Gophers
Fifth-ranked Gophers volleyball topples No. 3 Nebraska
In ending the Cornhuskers' 14-match winning streak, the Gophers picked up their third victory over a top-10 team in the Big Ten this season and are alone at the top of the conference.
Gophers
Utah beats No. 14 Stanford 40-21 as injured Love sits out
Jaylon Johnson returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown and Zack Moss ran for two scores to lead Utah to a 40-21 victory over No. 14 Stanford on Saturday night.
High Schools
Saturday's prep sports roundup
A wrap-up of top events around the metro.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.