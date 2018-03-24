More from Star Tribune
NCAA Latest: Michigan, Loyola in Final Four; bluebloods next
The Latest on the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):11:45 p.m.The bluebloods will take center stage Sunday to determine the last two entrants in the Final…
McDavid nets 2, grabs scoring lead as Oilers beat Kings 3-2
Once again, Connor McDavid has put the rest of the NHL in his rearview mirror.
Top seeds advance in Spokane and Albany in women's tourney
It was a good day for the top seeds in the women's NCAA Tournament.
TIPPING OFF: Top seeds to decide final 2 spots in Final Four
Loyola-Chicago and Sister Jean have completed their divine run to the Final Four. Michigan joined the Ramblers in completing the road to San Antonio.The upstarts…
Final 4 bound: No. 11 Loyola beats Kansas State 78-62
Porter Moser stood in front of the scarf-clad Loyola cheering section, a bit dazed but beaming from ear to ear.
