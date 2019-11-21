More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Ingram leads Pelicans past Suns 124-121
Brandon Ingram scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and JJ Redick scored 26 points, leading the New Orleans Pelicans to a 124-121 win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.
Loons
IOC's Bach asked to intervene in Tokyo Olympic labor dispute
An international trade union wants IOC President Thomas Bach to intervene and investigate alleged labor and safety violations at venues being built for next year's Tokyo Olympics.
Wild
Kings pick apart Oilers' top line 5-1 to stay hot at home
Tyler Toffoli had two goals and an assist to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.
Outdoors
'I wanted to live': Minnesota man recounts fateful encounter with bear
Author Alex Messenger said memories of 2005 trip to Canadian tundra are never too far away.
Motorsports
7-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson to retire after 2020
Jimmie Johnson sat down next to Jeff Gordon at a 2001 driver meeting and asked the champion if he had time to offer any career advice.