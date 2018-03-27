More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Sewage leak spills onto field during game at Dodger Stadium
Spring training came to a repulsive end Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Wild
Biega gets 1st goal in 3 years to lift Canucks over Ducks
Vancouver coach Travis Green did a double take when he saw Alex Biega doing postgame TV interviews.
Wild
Tanks for nothing: Some NHL teams can't win for losing
Jack Eichel has difficulty accepting the sorry state of the Buffalo Sabres, who haven't had a sniff at the playoffs in the three years since his celebrated arrival.
Twins
FANTASY PLAYS: Undervalued and overvalued power plays
Baseball is increasingly becoming focused on what's known as the "three true outcomes": home runs, walks and strikeouts. These plays in the sport take the…
Twins
Ohtani to make MLB pitching debut Sunday for Angels
Two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to make his major league pitching debut Sunday when he starts for the Los Angeles Angels in their fourth game of the season at Oakland.
