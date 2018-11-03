More from Star Tribune
Wild
Fleury earns 50th career shutout, Vegas blanks Carolina 3-0
Marc-Andre Fleury got his 50th career shutout, Brad Hunt and William Carrier scored their first goals of the season, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Saturday night.
Gophers
Top 25 Takeaways: Tide-Dawgs rematch; Michigan's CFP path
Showdown Saturday disposed of the SEC pretenders and set up the rematch that seemed inevitable since last January.Alabama vs. Georgia in Atlanta, this time for…
Sports
UFC Latest: Cormier chokes out Lewis, keeps heavyweight belt
The Latest on UFC 230, with Daniel Cormier defending the heavyweight belt against Derrick Lewis in the main event (all times local):
Gophers
Book leads No. 3 Notre Dame over Northwestern, 31-21
No. 3 Notre Dame looked as if it was running away with another victory, leading by 17 points early in the fourth quarter.
Gophers
Gophers' defense shredded in 55-31 loss to Illinois
The host Illini racked up 646 yards of offense - 430 alone of the ground - with most of it in coming in sizable chunks. Illinois scored four times from 67 yards or longer.
