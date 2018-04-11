More from Star Tribune
Twins
Wednesday's Twins-Houston game recap
A look back at Wednesday afternoon's game.
Wolves
It's playoff time: The NBA's first-round pairings are set
The NBA playoffs that start this weekend already have an extremely tough act to follow.
Wolves
Welcome back: Wolves outlast Denver in OT to clinch first playoffs spot since 2004
Andrew Wiggins made a pair of free throws late in OT to seal the Game 82 victory.
Wild
Dumba's confidence soars since regular-season gaffe against Jets
Even before injuries to Ryan Suter and Jared Spurgeon late in the regular season reconfigured the Wild's blue line to promote Matt Dumba to the No. 1 unit, Dumba carved out a more prominent role.
Golf
Shanshan Feng takes early LPGA Tour lead in Hawaii
Top-ranked Shanshan Feng birdied three of her last five holes Wednesday to take the lead halfway through a windy first round of the Lotte Championship.
