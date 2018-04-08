More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, snow developing
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Morning forecast: Snow developing later
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild closes out regular season with win over Sharks
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Wild finishes regular season strong in win over Sharks
Sarah McLellan recaps the 6-3 win over the Sharks in her Wild wrap-up.
Hockey team president: Crash overwhelming 'tragedy'
The president of the Canadian junior hockey team, Humboldt Broncos, on Saturday referred to the accident in which 14 people were killed and 15 people were injured as "a tragedy" which is "unprecedented and overwhelming".
