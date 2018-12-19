More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Tyus Jones finds comfort level playing with the ball
Often playing shooting guard with the second unit this season, Jones has had an up-and-down experience. He prefers running the offense.
Wolves
Souhan: Okogie is the latest Minnesota sports cult hero
For a franchise locked in a perpetual battle with inertia, rookie Josh Okogie is, to quote one of this century's greatest thinkers, manna from heaven.
Vikings
Vikings' Robinson dreams of being pro bowler, just not the football kind
Unlike most NFL players who dream of becoming a Pro Bowler, Robinson dreams of becoming an actual pro bowler. "I'm legit," he said.
Twins
Hrbek tells Mauer: 'Joe, they're retiring your number, buddy.'
Joe Mauer is a three-time batting champion, so he wasn't often fooled by a pitch. But he never saw this one coming when he was invited to speak at Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday.
Vikings
Hunter leads Vikings' group of four with first Pro Bowl honor
Hunter was one of four Vikings named to the 2018 NFC team, joining linebacker Anthony Barr, safety Harrison Smith and wide receiver Adam Thielen.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.