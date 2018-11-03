More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Thompson, Bright lead No. 18 Utah State past Hawaii 56-17
Utah State extended its winning streak Saturday, while Hawaii tried to keep its season from slipping away.
Gophers
McMaryion, No. 20 Fresno State defense roll past UNLV
Fresno State found itself in a "look-ahead game" scenario on Saturday night against struggling UNLV, and the Bulldogs handled the situation without a problem.
Wild
Flames rally in 3rd again, beat Blackhawks 5-3
The Calgary Flames stuck to an unconventional winning formula on Saturday night.
Gophers
No. 10 Washington State beats California 19-13
California shut down No. 10 Washington State's vaunted Air Raid offense for most of Saturday's game, but the Bears could not quite close the deal.
Wild
Meier scores in OT, Sharks top Flyers 4-3
Timo Meier says he isn't a big stats guy. The San Jose Sharks' forward insists his focus is on winning.
