More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Shiffrin skis through sickness to sit 3rd in 1st slalom run
Skiing through sickness, three-time defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin put herself in the ideal attacking position following the first run of the slalom at the world championships on Saturday.
Golf
Sweden's Langfors leads by 1 after 3 rounds of World Super 6
Sweden's Per Langfors was at the top of the leaderboard after three rounds of the World Super 6, with Ireland's Paul Dunne, Norway's Kristoffer Reitan and Australian Brad Kennedy one stroke behind in the European Tour event.
Sports
Weather turns ugly as Shiffrin goes for 2nd gold at worlds
The weather's turned ugly for Mikaela Shiffrin's last race at the skiing world championships.
Motorsports
Perfect Storm: The 500 and fight that changed NASCAR forever
The first break came with the massive blizzard that wreaked havoc on the East Coast, essentially locking television viewers in their homes. The Daytona 500, meanwhile, was to be broadcast live in its entirety for the first time, reaching markets that knew little, if anything, about stock car racing. The 3 1/2-hour event finished in stunning fashion, another fortunate turn that featured a muddy, bloody brawl a few hundred yards from the finish line.
Golf
Nelly Korda has 3-shot lead into Australian Open's 4th round
Nelly Korda made up for an early bogey on the back nine with three consecutive birdies and four on her final six holes to shoot a 5-under 67 Saturday and take a three-stroke lead after three rounds of the LPGA's Women's Australian Open.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.