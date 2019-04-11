More from Star Tribune
World
Mexico frees 6 water rights activists after years in prison
The Mexican government has freed six activists who fought to protect their community's water supply, acknowledging that their rights were "seriously violated" during more than a dozen years in jail.
World
S. Korean babies born Dec. 31 become 2-year-olds next day
Every baby born in South Korea last year was considered to be 2 on Jan. 1.
World
The Latest: Ecuador arrests Swedish software developer
The Latest on the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in London (all times local):
World
WikiLeaks' Assange hauled from embassy, faces US charge
British police on Thursday hauled a bearded and shouting Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian Embassy where he was holed up for nearly seven years, and the U.S. charged the WikiLeaks founder with conspiring with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to get their hands on government secrets.
World
Police find fentanyl lab in northern Mexico state capital
Police in northern Mexico said Thursday they raided a lab producing the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the second such lab detected in Mexico in the last four months.