Celebrities
Ex-NBA star Chris Herren opening center to combat addiction
Former NBA star Chris Herren is launching a wellness center aimed at helping people prevent and break free of substance abuse.
Nation
NBA G League player dies after collapsing during game
A Detroit Pistons developmental player who collapsed on the court during a NBA G League game in Michigan has died.
National
Iowa governor fires agency head after harassment allegations
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she fired the director of a state housing agency after "victims" contacted her staff with allegations of sexual harassment against the official.
National
Governor spares life of man who killed woman in robbery
Ohio Gov. John Kasich Monday spared a condemned killer who was set to die April 11 for fatally shooting a woman more than three decades ago during a robbery after questions were raised about discrepancies in the case and the fairness of the trial.
National
Gun restrictions legislation expected to advance in Vermont
Vermont legislation that would make it easier to take guns from suicidal people and perpetrators of domestic violence could reach the governor's desk by the end of the week.
