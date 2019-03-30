More from Star Tribune
Residents wary of Superior, Wis., oil refinery rebuild
Husky Energy won't say if tanks of acid will remain.
Local
Minnesota rivers continue to creep up, but flooding remains moderate
A slow melt and lots of preparation have minimized the damage.
Minneapolis
Eyes of world will be on Mpls. with start of Noor murder trial
The scrutinized case against Mohamed Noor in the fatal 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond promises to be difficult on all fronts.
Minneapolis
Minnesota professor's suspension fuels academic freedom debate
Today's increasingly diverse, student-centered campuses is at the middle of the argument over the future of the long-standing policy.
Local
As electric scooters return to the streets, safety questions emerge
More than 4,000 scooters are expected to hit Twin Cities streets this summer — double the number from last year.