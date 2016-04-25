The Lakers fired head coach Byron Scott, so who's next in line? BasketballInsiders' Steve Kyler joins CineSport's Noah Coslov to talk about the timing of the move and who the Lakers should hire.

The Lakers fired head coach Byron Scott, so who's next in line? BasketballInsiders' Steve Kyler joins CineSport's Noah Coslov to talk about the timing of the move and who the Lakers should hire.