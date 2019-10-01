More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
As Saunders opens first Wolves camp, players pay tribute to father Flip
Karl-Anthony Towns, Robert Covington and Andrew Wiggins each donned a No. 14 practice jersey with "Saunders" on the back, That was the number Flip Saunders, Ryan's father, wore when he played for the Gophers.
Wolves
Wolves point guard Teague is ready for fresh start
Injuries cost Jeff Teague 40 games and ultimately led to ankle surgery late in the season.
Lynx
Elena Delle Donne leaves Game 2 with back spasms
Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne left Game 2 of the WNBA Finals with back spasms on Tuesday night and is questionable to return according to the team.
Sports
RandBall: Vikings outside, on the road vs. a good team …
It stands to reason that most NFL teams have a less-than-flattering record against quality opponents on the road because, well, those are the hardest games…
Sports
The Twins historic season is a national footnote as postseason gets underway
The Twins won 101 games (second-most in franchise history) and hit 307 home runs (most in MLB history) this season. In a lot of years,…