The AJC's D. Orlando Ledbetter and CineSport's Noah Coslov react to the Falcons draft by getting into the decision not to take pass rushers and identifying players who would have been better picks.

The AJC's D. Orlando Ledbetter and CineSport's Noah Coslov react to the Falcons draft by getting into the decision not to take pass rushers and identifying players who would have been better picks.