Vikings
'All in.' Vikings, Cousins send $84 million message to NFL
Kirk Cousins became the NFL's highest-paid quarterback on Thursday afternoon. But he's hoping the three-year contract is the start of a relationship that lasts much longer.
Vikings
Film review: What exactly are the Vikings buying for $84 million?
His Washington teams didn’t win much, but the Vikings clearly saw enough in Kirk Cousins to believe in him in a way they didn't believe in Case Keenum.
Golf
Stenson leads Bay Hill, but Tiger's round has crowd abuzz
Henrik Stenson had a hot putter, a much quieter crowd and a one-shot lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Vikings
Hartman: Vikings, DeFilippo saw plenty of Cousins' play up close
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on Thursday talked about how John DeFilippo's experience watching Kurk Cousins from the opposite sideline helped the Vikings' decisionmaking.
Vikings
After being released by Packers, Jordy Nelson signs with Raiders
As soon as Jordy Nelson was released by the Green Bay Packers, the Oakland Raiders put on a full-court press to acquire the former Pro Bowler.
