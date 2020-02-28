More from Star Tribune
Agriculture
'Fair repair' movement gaining ground with Minnesota legislators
"Fair repair" legislation is under consideration in Minnesota to force manufacturers to share their repair manuals and parts with independent repair shops.
National
Trump tries to shift blame as virus outbreak rattles markets
As global markets plunged amid growing fears about the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump and his allies pulled from a familiar playbook Friday and blamed others for the slide. It's a challenging sell for a president who has lashed his fate to Wall Street like no other.
National
Wall Street has worst week since 2008 as S&P 500 drops 11.5%
Stocks sank around the globe again Friday as investors braced for more economic pain from the coronavirus outbreak, sending U.S. markets to their worst weekly…
Local
Harley-Davidson CEO to leave struggling motorcycle maker
Harley-Davidson CEO Matthew Levatich is leaving the struggling motorcycle maker.
National
Sanders-linked group entered into racial discrimination NDA
A political advocacy group founded by Bernie Sanders entered into a nondisclosure agreement with an African American political consultant that bars her from discussing a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination at the organization and the Vermont senator's 2016 presidential campaign.