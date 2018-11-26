More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Florida school shooting suspect due in court hearing
The suspect in the Florida school shooting that left 17 dead in February is due back in court for another hearing.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Obama didn't have family separation policy
President Donald Trump is falsely asserting that the federal policy that split migrant families at the border was practiced by his predecessor, Barack Obama, as well.
Variety
GM cuts jobs in response to present costs, future innovation
Even though unemployment is low, the economy is growing and U.S. auto sales are near historic highs, General Motors is cutting thousands of jobs in a major restructuring aimed at generating cash to spend on innovation.
Variety
United Technologies is breaking into 3 independent companies
United Technologies is breaking itself into three independent companies now that it has sealed its $23 billion acquisition of aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins.
Movies
'The Rider' tops Gotham Awards, kicking off awards season
In the first major soiree of Hollywood's awards season, Chloe Zhao's elegiac, lyrical Western "The Rider" took best feature film at the 28th annual Gotham Awards.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.