Business Minnesota homeowners out thousands of dollars after second solar installer fails in two years
National
Trump suspends travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is suspending all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.
Variety
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus
Tom Hanks and his actress-singer wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday.
National
From handshakes to kissing babies, virus upends campaigning
Podiums get sanitized before the candidate steps up to speak. Fist or elbow bumps take the place of handshakes, and kissing babies is out of the question. Rallies are canceled, leaving candidates speaking to a handful of journalists and staffers instead of cheering crowds of thousands.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:9-0-3(nine, zero, three)13-22-23-35-41(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-one)Estimated jackpot: $110,000Estimated jackpot: $80 million05-08-14-19-30(five, eight, fourteen, nineteen, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $38,000Estimated…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
