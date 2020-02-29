More from Star Tribune
MN Lottery
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
National
AP VoteCast: Voters prioritize health care in South Carolina
Voters in Saturday's Democratic presidential primary election in South Carolina called health care the top issue facing the country today, clearly naming it as more important than the economy, climate change, immigration, race relations and guns.
National
AP VoteCast: Black voters carry Biden to his first victory
Vice President Joe Biden has for weeks looked to the black voters of South Carolina to hand a win to his flagging campaign. On Saturday, they delivered.
Celebrities
Bryant's widow 'devastated' by report deputies shared photos
The widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant is "absolutely devastated" by allegations that deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed, her lawyer said in a statement Saturday.