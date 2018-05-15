More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Search ends for grenade launcher ammo lost in North Dakota
Airmen have called off the search for military explosives that fell off a vehicle on an American Indian reservation in North Dakota on May 1.
National
White nationalist jailed for violating Kentucky probation
A white nationalist on probation for harassing a protester at a 2016 Donald Trump campaign rally in Kentucky is going to jail after a domestic abuse incident in Indiana.
National
Proposed bills seek to end 'meal shaming' in public schools
Massachusetts lawmakers are being urged to approve legislation that would prevent school districts from denying hot lunches to students who don't have the money to pay for them.
National
Baltimore's police commissioner resigns after tax charges
Baltimore's mayor has announced the city's police commissioner has resigned after being charged with failing to pay his taxes.
National
Public to decide fate of Louisiana's Jim Crow-era jury law
Voters will decide whether Louisiana gets rid of a Jim Crow-era law that lets divided juries settle criminal cases.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.