More From Politics
National
Virginia gov says he won't quit; new allegation hits deputy
Virginia's state government seemed to come unglued Friday as an embattled Gov. Ralph Northam made it clear he won't resign and the man in line to succeed him was hit with another sexual assault accusation and barraged with demands that he step down too.
Business
Tax credits proposed to spur business investments in Minnesota
Gov. Time Walz, legislators want to reinstate the angel tax credit program.
National
The Latest: Warren calls for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to go
The Latest on the fallout after two top Virginia Democrats admitted wearing blackface and another was accused of sexual assault (all times local):
National
O'Rourke to lead anti-wall march during Trump Texas rally
Beto O'Rourke will lead a march though his hometown of El Paso, Texas, to protest a border wall at the same time President Donald Trump will be holding a rally there to promote it.
National
ICE agents in North Carolina arrest hundreds of immigrants
Hundreds of immigrants in the U.S. illegally were arrested this week in North Carolina after some local law agencies stopped cooperating with immigration enforcement, a federal official said Friday.
