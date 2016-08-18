Seemore, a 15-year old, 100-pound rescued green sea turtle, will spend between four and fifteen hours a day under 1,300 watts of UVB lights at SEA LIFE Minnesota. Seemore was in Florida when her shell was nicked by a boat propeller. The vitamin D given off by the UVB lights promote calcium growth, which will help her shell heal more quickly.

Seemore, a 15-year old, 100-pound rescued green sea turtle, will spend between four and fifteen hours a day under 1,300 watts of UVB lights at SEA LIFE Minnesota. Seemore was in Florida when her shell was nicked by a boat propeller. The vitamin D given off by the UVB lights promote calcium growth, which will help her shell heal more quickly.