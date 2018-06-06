More from Star Tribune
National
Pierogi festivals settle over trademark dispute
A northwestern Indiana city that hosts an annual festival built around a popular Polish delicacy has reached a settlement in its trademark dispute with a rival festival in Pennsylvania.
National
The Latest: Judge halts deportations of reunited families
The Latest on the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border (all times local):
Variety
The Latest: Yosemite remains open as wildfire burn nearby
The Latest on a deadly wildfire burning near Yosemite National Park (all times local):
Variety
Fox is 9th casualty after jaguar's weekend escape at zoo
The death of a wounded fox brings to nine the number of animals that have died as the result of the weekend escape of a jaguar from its enclosure at the zoo in New Orleans.
Variety
Prime time: A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals
Amazon's annual "Prime Day" promotion that starts Monday will focus on new products, bringing Whole Foods into the process and persuading subscribers that Prime membership is worth the coming price hike.
