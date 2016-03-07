The AP's Jim Litke and CineSport's Noah Coslov react to Peyton Manning's retirement speech, talk about what he may do next and how long the off the field issues will follow him now that he retired.

The AP's Jim Litke and CineSport's Noah Coslov react to Peyton Manning's retirement speech, talk about what he may do next and how long the off the field issues will follow him now that he retired.