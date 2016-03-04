Two newcomers to the Star Tribune newsroom had never been to a Minnesota hockey game, so we sent them to cover a full day of boys' hockey tourney action via Snapchat on Thursday. We did not plan on them interviewing a banana, however.

Two newcomers to the Star Tribune newsroom had never been to a Minnesota hockey game, so we sent them to cover a full day of boys' hockey tourney action via Snapchat on Thursday. We did not plan on them interviewing a banana, however.