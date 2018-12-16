More from Star Tribune
Hield, Fox help Kings end Mavs' home winning streak, 120-113
Buddy Hield and De'Aaron Fox each scored 28 points and the Sacramento Kings ended the Dallas Mavericks' 11-game home winning streak with a 120-113 victory on Sunday night.
Stanford, Nebraska made NCAA championship must-see volleyball
Stanford and Nebraska treated 18,000-plus at Target Center to a thrilling final.
Steelers ride rookie Samuels past Patriots 17-10
Ben Roethlisberger didn't want to use the word "crossroads." He did anyway.
Mabrey leads No. 2 Notre Dame women past Binghamton 103-53
Notre Dame teammates Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale share the workload in their off-campus apartment.
Loves conquer all in Father-Son Challenge
Davis Love III and Dru Love closed with a 16-under 56 in a scramble format to set two tournament records and win the PNC Father-Son Challenge by three shots Sunday.
