More From Local
National
Minnesota House Democrats plan 15 cannabis conversations
Minnesota House Democrats are hitting the road for a series of town halls on the nuts and bolts of how the state should go about legalizing recreational marijuana for adults.
Local
Travelers told to arrive 3 hours before morning flights at MSP
Delta Air Lines, the dominant carrier at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, is telling passengers flying on morning domestic flights to arrive three hours before departure time due to construction at the airport's main terminal.
Curious Minnesota
Northern lights this weekend? Here's what you need to know.
A geomagnetic storm is predicted for this weekend, and this might be your chance to spot the elusive northern lights in Minnesota.
Local
Police pursuit ends in crash that kills 2
A police pursuit has ended in a crash that killed two people in the fleeing vehicle south of the Twin Cities.
Local
At fair, Minnetonka man shares love for baking bread
Patrick Day loves to bake bread, but even more, he loves to give it away. After a major health crisis at the age of 20, Patrick's father taught him how to bake, and he's continued the tradition, including entering his work into the Minnesota State Fair competition.