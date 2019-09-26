More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Officials monitor large manure spill at Stearns County farm
Officials are monitoring a farm near Holdingford where around 20,000 gallons of liquid manure leaked from an above-ground storage tank.
Local
Western Wisconsin cleans up from tornado and storms
At least one confirmed tornado touched down as severe storms ripped through western Wisconsin, damaging homes and other structures near the Chippewa-Dunn county line.
Variety
16 St. Cloud Tech students suspended following large fight
Sixteen students at St. Cloud Tech High School have been suspended following a large-scale fight that led to a lockdown.
Local
Pequot Lakes police ask public for help solving man's 'suspicious' death
The 51-year-old was found dead in his parked minivan.
Minneapolis
Key ramp to Interstate 35W from downtown Minneapolis set to open this afternoon
The ramp at 10th Street and 4th Avenue was not supposed to open until 2021.