National
Flake eyes 2020 primary challenge to stop Trump
Jeff Flake has a direct message for the Republicans of New Hampshire: Someone needs to stop Donald Trump. And Flake, a Republican senator from Arizona, may stand up against the Republican president in 2020 — either as a Republican or an independent — if no one else does.
National
Voter registration system under auditor's microscope
An audit of Minnesota's voter registration system may shed light on claims that it's too easy for ineligible people to vote.
National
Dayton's budget will kick-start Legislature's tax debate
Gov. Mark Dayton is set to release his plan to square Minnesota's tax code with federal tax breaks.
National
Abortion, free speech collide in Supreme Court dispute
Informed Choices is what its president describes as a "life-affirming" pregnancy center on the edge of downtown Gilroy in northern California.
National
Corinthian students will only see partial loan relief
The Department of Education has begun notifying some former Corinthian Colleges students that it will forgive only one-half or less of their federal student loans, even though the students were defrauded by the now-defunct schools, the Associated Press has learned.
