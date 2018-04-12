More from Star Tribune
Mummified monkey whodunit yields confession
'Me and Murphy, we did a lot of crazy things,' Tom Netka says in family oral history.
Variety
Spring storm to dump up to foot of snow on Upper Midwest
Upper Midwest residents longing for spring are facing another spell of wintry weather.
Variety
National
Priebus says he won't run for Ryan's Wisconsin seat
Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus took himself out of consideration Thursday as a candidate to replace retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan, as other Wisconsin Republicans contemplated whether to join the fray.
Local
Wisconsin farmers interested in growing industrial hemp
Wisconsin farmers strapped by stagnant dairy and grain markets are expressing interest in growing industrial hemp this year.
