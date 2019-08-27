More from Star Tribune
GOP won't let Kaul settle lawsuit under lame duck laws
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature's finance committee stopped short of allowing Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to settle an unknown lawsuit after he asked them to sign confidentiality agreements Tuesday in a messy first test of their lame duck law limiting the attorney general's powers.
Farmers' Almanac winter prediction: 'Worst of the worst' for Minnesota
We're in for a 'polar coaster,' almanac says in its 203rd winter prediction.
Agency moves to curb chronic wasting among Minnesota's deer
Minnesota is taking a three-pronged approach to curbing the spread of a fatal brain disease among the state's estimated 1 million wild deer, the state Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday.
Charge: Minnesota woman spent night drinking, at times while driving, before fatally running over boyfriend
The unlicensed motorist hit her boyfriend in the drive outside their home and then sped away in the pickup, according to prosecutors.
Weirdest and wildest foods at the Minnesota State Fair
Gator Sauté, Frosted Flake Chicken and Ghost Nachos are all brand new at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair.