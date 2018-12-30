More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
2018 vikings season results
Week 1Sept. 9San Fran.W, 24-16Week 2Sept. 16Green BayT, 29-29Week 3Sept. 23BuffaloL, 27-6Week 4Sept. 27L.A. RamsL, 38-31Week 5Oct. 7PhiladelphiaW, 23-21Week 6Oct. 14ArizonaW, 27-17Week 7Oct. 21N.Y. JetsW,…
Wild
Russia beats Switzerland 7-4 in world junior hockey
Kirill Slepets broke a tie short-handed early in the third period and Russia added three more goals to beat Switzerland 7-4 on Sunday night in the world junior hockey championship.
Vikings
Souhan: Should Wilf fire Zimmer and/or Spielman to change Vikings leadership formula?
The Vikings showed why they are not a playoff team in Sunday's loss to the Bears. If Zygi Wilf wants to change his leadership formula, he's going to have to make big changes.
Vikings
Done with a dud: Playoff hopes end with lopsided loss to Bears
With a chance for 'win and in,' the Vikings trailed the Bears all game Sunday and were dominated by the NFC North champions. A season after reaching the NFC championship game, there will be no playoffs.
Wolves
Towns has historic game in Wolves victory over Miami
Karl-Anthony Towns racked up 34 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists and six blocked shots Sunday in Miami, helping the Wolves to a road win. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, in 1975, has put up similar numbers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.