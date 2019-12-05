More from Star Tribune
Wild
Woodbury native Brennan Menell gets called up by the Wild for help on blue line
The 22-year-old Menell was leading all defensemen in the American Hockey League with 17 assists.
Gophers
In the end, Big Ten is back to Ohio State and Wisconsin for the title
In a season of ups (Gophers, Indiana) and downs (Michigan State, Northwestern), Buckeyes and Badgers stayed on course
Vikings
Vikings start division home slate against reeling Lions
The Minnesota Vikings brought back little to show from a trip to one of the toughest places to play in the NFL. Other than additional injuries to important players and perhaps some pride in a fourth-quarter rally in Seattle that fell a bit short, that is.
Vikings
Vikings rookie Watts making quick impression: 'The more I can do, the more they trust me'
Armon Watts' deflection of a pass led to a Vikings' pick-six against Seattle. "He's got a really good future," coach Mike Zimmer said.
Vikings
Joe Gibbs honored with NASCAR's award of excellence
Joe Gibbs was honored with the Bill France Award of Excellence, capping a year in which he was elected to NASCAR's Hall of Fame, won his fifth Cup championship as a car owner and thoroughly dominated the competition.