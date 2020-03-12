More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Police say they're seeking suspect who broke into S. Minneapolis home, Tasered woman
No arrests had been announced as of Thursday.
Variety
Evers declares health emergency; prep tourneys restricted
Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday declared a public health emergency, the state Capitol halted formal tours and the state high school athletics association moved to drastically limit attendance at a tournament in hopes of slowing the coronavirus' spread in Wisconsin.
Local
Minneapolis public works expansion raises environmental concerns
Residents developed Indoor Urban Farm plan for former Roof Depot site.
Local
Minnesota's COVID-19 case count now up to 9 patients
Testing has identified nine cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota — with Hennepin, Dakota and Stearns counties having their first cases. Two large Twin Cities health systems responded with free online screenings.
Minneapolis
Daily life in Minnesota is shutting down, going remote to slow the virus spread
The latest: St. Paul's parade for St. Patrick's Day is canceled.