More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Local
Duluth bodycam video shows alleged police excessive force incident
The video shows a May 2017 incident where Duluth police officer Adam Huot dragged a handcuffed man through the city's skywalk after he refused to walk, at one point hitting his head into a metal door.
Gophers
Fleck on QB Tanner Morgan's running ability
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck spoke Tuesday at the Athletes Village, ahead of Saturday night's game at Fresno State.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 54; clearing and cooler
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
After 40 years and more than 1 million meals, State Fair chef hangs up her apron
Dede Hard has made sure every 4-H'er at the Minnesota State Fair has gotten three square meals a day for nearly 40 years. She retired Monday.
Video
Wayward moose takes stroll on UND football field
University of North Dakota police video of the moose making the most of his time on the school's practice football field.