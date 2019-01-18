More from Star Tribune
Black teen's family laments sentence given to white officer
The family of Laquan McDonald is lamenting the sentence given to the Chicago police officer who killed the teenager.
Nation
Winter storm slows travel in Plains states, heads east
After leaving slick roads and runways in the Midwest, a winter storm inched its way toward New England, where it was forecast to dump up to 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow.
National
4 convicted of entering refuge in quest to aid migrants
A federal judge has found four women guilty of entering a national wildlife refuge without a permit as they sought to place food and water in the Arizona desert for migrants.
National
Researchers come face to face with huge great white shark
Two shark researchers who came face to face with what could be one of the largest great whites ever recorded are using their encounter as an opportunity to push for legislation that would protect sharks in Hawaii.
Nation
Jury convicts ex-Utah State football player of rape charges
A jury Friday found a former Utah State University football player guilty of sexually assaulting six women while he was in college.
