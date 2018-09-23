More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins finish road schedule with a victory in Oakland
Jake Cave hit a first-inning home run and Kyle Gibson allowed just one run into the eighth inning as the Twins avoided a sweep with a 5-1 victory over the A's.
Twins
A's wild card delayed with 5-1 loss to Twins
Oakland will have to take its bubbly on the road.
Vikings
No, Cousins did not 'like that': Vikings QB mocked by Bills
Not many things went Kirk Cousins' way in the loss to the Bills, and they let him hear about it.
Twins
Beltre cheered in possible Texas finale, 6-1 win vs Mariners
Adrian Beltre was given a standing ovation when he was removed from what could be his last home game for Texas, just before the Rangers rallied for four runs in the sixth inning to beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 on Sunday.
Sports
Three Vikings stats that stand out
0-23 Since 2003, teams that were 16½-point underdogs had lost all 23 times they'd played until the Bills upset.14 Rushing yards by the Vikings in…
