More From Video
Video
Watch waves and time pass on Superior's divine isles
The Apostle Islands National Lakeshore covers 21 islands on Wisconsin's south shore of Lake Superior. The islands' calm beaches and dramatic sea caves draw boaters and campers alike.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high around 80
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump: 'Love me or hate me, you got to vote for me'
President Donald Trump on Thursday sought to reassure his supporters about the state of the U.S. economy despite the stock market volatility and told rallygoers in New Hampshire, a state that he hopes to capture in 2020, that their financial security depends on his reelection.
Twins
Pineda: Good location with my fastball
Twins righthander Michael Pineda says he relied on his fastball during his 13-6 win over Texas because he was able to hit his locations with it.
Vikings
Mattison: 'The long days are gonna be worth it in the end'
Vikings rookie running back Alexander Mattison describes his first touchdown in the NFL against the Saints and the importance of a supportive environment among the running backs.